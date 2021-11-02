Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $225.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $198.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.18.

Chubb stock opened at $192.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb has a 52-week low of $130.26 and a 52-week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

