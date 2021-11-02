Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $429.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post sales of $429.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $426.00 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $404.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.