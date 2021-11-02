Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 5,099,518 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,537,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 85,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4,183,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 83,669 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 630,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 154,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.10.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

