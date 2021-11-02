Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,831,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,220 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $18,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

