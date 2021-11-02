Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $19.53 Million Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,348,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.84. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

