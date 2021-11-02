Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HR opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

