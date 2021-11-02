Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 180.0% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 24.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,489.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 247.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,389.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2,304.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,486.96.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.