Astec Industries (ASTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Astec Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astec Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Astec Industries worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

