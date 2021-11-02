Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $207.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.80. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

