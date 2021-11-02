Vimeo (VMEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. On average, analysts expect Vimeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60.

VMEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

