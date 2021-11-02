The New York Times (NYT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The New York Times stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. The New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New York Times stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of The New York Times worth $38,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

