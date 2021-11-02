ICU Medical (ICUI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ICU Medical to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. ICU Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.800-$7.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.80-7.20 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $236.43 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 0.49.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICU Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 158.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of ICU Medical worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

