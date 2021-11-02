Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Aegis

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) had its target price boosted by Aegis from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IINN opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

