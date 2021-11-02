Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MERC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $709.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

