AdAlta Limited (ASX:1AD) Insider Timothy Oldham Acquires 235,000 Shares

AdAlta Limited (ASX:1AD) insider Timothy Oldham purchased 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$19,975.00 ($14,267.86).

Timothy Oldham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AdAlta alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Timothy Oldham purchased 61,000 shares of AdAlta stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$7,320.00 ($5,228.57).

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.

AdAlta Limited, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops protein therapeutics in Australia. The company's lead i-body drug candidate includes AD-214, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases. It has a collaborative partnership with GE Healthcare to discover i-bodies against granzyme B for use as a molecular imaging agent.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AdAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.