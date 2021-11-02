U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Stephen Slack Buys 3,000 Shares

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Stephen Slack acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $11,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.95.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
