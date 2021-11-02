U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Stephen Slack Buys 3,000 Shares

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Director Stephen Slack acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $11,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in U.S. Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

