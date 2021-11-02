HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.39.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03. HP has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of HP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.