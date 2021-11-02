Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avnet is benefiting from robust demand for its products across Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Improvement in Americas also served as tailwind. Its continued focus on boosting Internet of Things capabilities are helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Moreover, cost-saving efforts are aiding profitability. Additionally, Avnet’s expanding partner base is likely to boost top-line growth. Notably, it expects to replace the Texas Instruments revenues with higher-margin revenues by fiscal 2022-end. Also, acquisitions like Witekio and Softweb are positives. However, lower pricing and higher logistics costs amid the pandemic are keeping margins under pressure. A highly leveraged balance sheet is also a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVT. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,326,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avnet by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Avnet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after acquiring an additional 622,362 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

