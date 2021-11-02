Raymond James Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $157.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $178.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE:FIS opened at $114.00 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $110.29 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $137.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $2,847,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,543,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

