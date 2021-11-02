Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.55.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.