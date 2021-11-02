Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.60 ($51.29).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €39.58 ($46.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.55. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

