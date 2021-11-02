NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.7582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.