Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:BBU opened at $48.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 110,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.