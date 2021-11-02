Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NETSTREIT worth $85,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 55.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTST. BTIG Research raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

NYSE NTST opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $979.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2,474.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

