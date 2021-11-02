Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,932,846 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $88,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,009,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 378,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 86,676 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,444 shares of company stock valued at $793,823. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $30.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

