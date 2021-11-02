Vanguard Group Inc. Has $92.57 Million Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.45% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $92,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,679,000 after buying an additional 16,335,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 2,543,880 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $23,297,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 4,074,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.51.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.