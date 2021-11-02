Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after purchasing an additional 168,858 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,742,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 57.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 155,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 506.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 152,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.25. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

