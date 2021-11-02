Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.78% of Frequency Electronics worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.63 million, a PE ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $273,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Frequency Electronics Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

