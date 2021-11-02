Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.83. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $96.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,058,423 shares of company stock worth $73,647,610 over the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.