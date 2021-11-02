Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.56% of Gold Resource worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gold Resource by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 102,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

GORO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

