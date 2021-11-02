Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $6.99 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 253,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,313,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,280,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

