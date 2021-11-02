Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,412 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,485,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,077,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $25,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

