Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Up 26.6% in October

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $44,492,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $31,713,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 348,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

