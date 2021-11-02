Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

PIZ opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

