American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $19,120,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $8,908,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in American Public Education by 28.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

APEI opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $483.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

