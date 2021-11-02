The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of The Shyft Group worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.