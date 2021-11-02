Deutsche Bank AG Invests $153,000 in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of Clene stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $338.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Clene Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

