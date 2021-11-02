JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,831 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its position in Agile Growth by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Agile Growth in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Agile Growth in the second quarter worth about $11,729,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Agile Growth by 23.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Agile Growth by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,006,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AGGRU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

