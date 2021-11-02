EVO Payments (EVOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. EVO Payments has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect EVO Payments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,108.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVO Payments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 14,471.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of EVO Payments worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

