WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Barclays

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target cut by Barclays from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.71.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $153.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX has a 52-week low of $125.75 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WEX by 38.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in WEX by 15.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in WEX by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

