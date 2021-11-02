Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCL. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $88.28 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,508,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

