Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stem stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

STEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $1,574,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $1,927,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

