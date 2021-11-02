Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $109.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

