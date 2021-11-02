Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of LTH opened at $17.51 on Monday. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

