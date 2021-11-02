Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 406.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 14.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 111.8% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

TECL opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.