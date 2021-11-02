JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Organogenesis worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORGO stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

