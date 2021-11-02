JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

