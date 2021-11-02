Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 130,106 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 1,294.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enerplus by 66.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 148.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 465,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 44.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ERF opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

