Bank of Montreal Can Invests $71,000 in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 123,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIRL opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $62.30.

