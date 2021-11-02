SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $116.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05.

